New Delhi: Tim Southee, a New Zealand pacer, has taken 350 wickets in test cricket. He joins Sir RJ Hadlee and former New Zealand captain spinner Daniel Vettori as the third Kiwi bowler to reach this milestone.

Pakistani batter Agha Salman became the 350th wicket of Tim Southee, who got LBW out by Tim Southee after playing a tremendous knock of 103 runs in the first innings of the first test that is currently going on between Pakistan and New Zealand. Southee took three wickets in the first innings.

https://twitter.com/BLACKCAPS/status/1607656757244870656

Tim Southee also made another unique record this Friday as he became the only bowler to have 200 ODI, 300 Test, and 100 T20I wickets. He is the only bowler in the world right now to achieve such a record.

New Zealand is currently on tour in Pakistan, where they will play two tests and three one-day internationals. Pakistan have scored 438 in the first innings with the help of their skipper Babar Azam’s 161 and Agha Salman’s 103.

(Written By: Aviral Shukla)