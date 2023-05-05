The star batter has 17 centuries and 26 half-centuries in this format. Babar has taken over the likes of Hashim Amla, Sir Viv Richards, and Virat Kohli in this feat.

New Delhi: Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam created history during the fourth ODI against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. He became the fastest batter to complete 5000 runs in One Day Internationals. He surpassed legendary South African batter Hashim Amla after reaching this milestone in just 97 innings.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. Matt Henry helped Kiwis get the dangerous Fakhar Zaman by the 7th over itself. Then Shan Masood joined a crucial 50-run stand with skipper Babar Azam before returning back to the pavilion on Ish Sodhi's delivery. He got out after scoring 44 runs off 55 balls.

Pakistan Eye Top Spot In ICC ODI Rankings

Pakistan have gained an unbeatable lead of 3-0 over Tom Blundell-led New Zealand and they now have the opportunity to dethrone Australia and gain the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

If the hosts manage to get the upper hand on the NZ in the fourth ODI as well they will become the number ODI. Australia will drop to number 2 and Team India will fall to number three in the ODI rankings.

PAK vs NZ Playing 11

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Blundell(w), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Ben Lister