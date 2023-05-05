Advertisement

PAK Vs NZ: Pakistan Eye Top Ranking Spot With Win Over New Zealand In 4th ODI

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will host Tom Blundell's New Zealand in the fourth ODI match at the National Stadium in Karachi

Updated: May 5, 2023 3:11 PM IST

New Delhi: Babar Azam-led Pakistan will host Tom Blundell's New Zealand in the fourth ODI match at the National Stadium in Karachi, on Friday. The hosts have gained an unbeatable lead of 3-0 over the visitors and will now have the opportunity to top the ICC ODI rankings.

If Pakistan manages to get the upper hand on the Kiwis in the fourth ODI as well they will dethrone Australia and take up the top spot in ODI rankings. Australia will drop to number 2 and Team India will fall to number three.

Pakistan Eye To Dethrone Australia In ODI Rankings

Pakistan were fifth in the ODI rankings prior to the series against NZ with a rating of 106. However, now PAK have leaped to the third Sspot with a phenomenal exhibition at home. Meanwhile, New Zealand has fallen to fifth place from the second.

Currently, Pakistan is on the third spot with a rating of 112, Pakistan are just behind Australia (113.286) and India (112.638). If Babar Azam and company win the fourth ODI today, they will go to the top with a rating of 113.483, with Australia dropping to No.2 and India to No.3.

Although to stay on top, Pakistan should guarantee a decisive victory, winning the fifth and last ODI on Sunday, 7 May. A loss in the fifth ODI will see them slipping back to No.3 and Australia recovering their No.1 spot in the rankings.

Pakistan will stay on top on the off chance that they win the fourth ODI and the fifth match is a no-result.

PAK vs NZ Squad

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah

New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Blundell(w), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Chad Bowes, James Neesham, Blair Tickner, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Lister

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 4th ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for New Zealand Tour of Pakistan, At National Stadium, Karachi, 4:00 PM IST
PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for New Zealand Tour of Pakistan, At National Stadium, Karachi, 4:00 PM IST
PAK Vs NZ: Fakhar Zaman Out To Emulate Kumar Sangakkara With Remarkable ODI Streak Vs Black Caps
PAK Vs NZ: Social Media Goes Abuzz With Trolling Of Pakistan Cricket As Umpire Aleem Dar Halts 2nd ODI for 30-Yard Circle Violation
