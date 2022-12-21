Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board has announced a 16-member test squad for the two-match test series against New Zealand starting from 26 December at Karachi. Hasan Ali is set to make his return to the Pakistan team. PCB made the squad announcement via media release.

The media release stated, “Pakistan have named an uncapped middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam and fast bowler Hasan Ali in the 16-player squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand, which will commence at Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena on Monday, 26 December.”

Pakistan squad announced for the two-match Test series against New Zealand ? More details https://t.co/fJ43xjz69G#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/vc8uwEyypw Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 21, 2022

“Kamran has replaced Azhar Ali, who announced his retirement last week, while Hasan Ali has taken over from Mohammad Ali, who, like Faheem Ashraf, has been advised to participate in the ongoing Pakistan Cup in Karachi.

Haris Rauf has not been included in the squad as he is recovering from an injury he sustained while fielding in the Rawalpindi Test. However, fast bowler Naseem Shah, who missed the Multan and Karachi Tests due to a shoulder niggle, has been being declared fit and as such, retained in the squad,” the statement further said.

Pakistan Test Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood