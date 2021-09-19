New Zealand Cricket Board abruptly cancelled their tour to Pakistan citing a serious security crisis. West Indies superstar Chris Gayle tweeted about coming to Pakistan. His tweet is going viral on social media and people are commenting fiercely on it.

New Zealand’s 34-member team, reached Dubai from Pakistan on Saturday night. Chris Gayle had left for Dubai on Saturday on a chartered flight.

Chris Gayle tweeted that I’m going to Pakistan tomorrow, who coming with me?

I’m going to Pakistan tomorrow, who coming with me? 😉🙌🏿 Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) September 18, 2021

Although this tweet was in support of Pakistan but Universe Boss is not going to Pakistan. Gayle is practising for IPL phase 2 in UAE.

Pakistan Mohammed Amir also tweeted see you there legend.

see u there legend 😁😁😁😁 Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 18, 2021

Pakistan’s Atiq-uz-Zaman also tweeted that Fancy playing some matches in our National T20 Competition.

Fancy playing some matches in our National T20 Competition 😜 Atiq-uz-Zaman (@Atiq160Test) September 19, 2021

The team was to play three ODIs and five T20 Internationals on this tour. The Pakistan Cricket Board and the government are angry with the sudden cancellation of the New Zealand team’s tour. Pakistan’s Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Saturday that the New Zealand team was in no danger and they only made excuses to leave home as they did not want to play the series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly planning to take up the issue with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Written By Sunny Daud