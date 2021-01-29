Defying all the odds and proving that the old adage ‘age is just a number’ still holds relevance – Nauman Ali bowled like a champion to pick up a five-for in his debut Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, Karachi. With his memorable bowling performance, Nauman has become the oldest debutant – 34 years and 114 days – with a five-wicket haul in Men’s Test cricket history in 71 years. He is also the oldest spinner to do so in 87 years.

Combining with the more experienced Yasir Shah, Nauman skittled a solid South Africa batting line-up on day four of the first Test in Karachi. After starting off well, the visiting team batsmen suffered a collapse and went from 185/3 to 245 all-out in the second innings. Proteas’ batsmen struggle to read the spin and guile of Nauman and Yasir – they lost nine wickets in the second innings to the Pakistan bowling duo.

The Sanghar-born bowler – Nauman also created a few other landmarks with his fifer against South Africa. He became the first Pakistan left-arm spinner to take five wickets on debut and the 12th Pakistani to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

Earlier, Nauman had became the fourth oldest Test cricketer to debut for Pakistan. The 34-year-old achieved the feat as he stepped on the field to play the first Test against South Africa at the National Stadium. Nauman is 34 years and 111 days old and became the 243rd Test cricketer to play for Pakistan.

Nauman Ali become the 12th Pakistani bowler to take fifer On debut.

Miran Bakhsh (47y 284d) is the oldest ever Test cricketer for Pakistan while Zulfiqar Babar (34y 308d) and Mohammad Aslam (34y 177d) are at the second and third spot in the oldest Test cricketers’ list for Pakistan.

In his First-Class career, Nauman had played 79 matches and managed to take 289 scalps. Meanwhile, Yasir also deserves a mention for snaring the important wickets of Dean Elgar, Rassie Van der Dussen, former captain Faf du Plessis and skipper Quinton de Kock.

After bundling South Africa for 245 runs in their second innings, Pakistan need 88 runs to win the first Test in Karachi.