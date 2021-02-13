PAK vs SA Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd T20I

Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s PAK vs SA at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The excitement of T20I cricket continues as the 2nd T20I between Pakistan and South Africa is all set to get underway on Wednesday. The 2nd T20I match between PAK vs SA will begin at 06:30 AM IST – February 13 Saturday. After a massive defeat in opening T20I, South Africa look to bounce back in the three-match series with the 2nd T20I starting from Saturday. It will be a crucial T20I. The pitch is expected to offer turn from the first day itself and Pakistan will continue to play with three spinners in the playing XI. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 2nd T20I – PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Tips, PAK vs SA Probable Playing XIs, PAK vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd T20I.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I toss between Pakistan vs South Africa will take place at 06:00 AM IST, February 13, Saturday

Time: 06:30 AM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen Janneman Malan (VC), Haider Ali, Babar Azam (C)

All-Rounders Andile Phehlukwayo, Faheem Ashraf, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf

Pakistan vs South Africa Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Jacques Snyman, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk & c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan vs South Africa Squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Aamer Yamin, Amad-Butt, Danish Aziz, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood.

South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Jacques Snyman, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk & c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ryan Rickelton, Petrus Van Biljon, J Smuts, George Linde, Okuhle Cele, Nandre Burger, Glenter Stuurman.

