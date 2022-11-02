PAK vs SA T20 World Cup Sydney Weather Forecast: Will Rain End Pakistan’s Hopes?

Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Weather Forecast

Sydney Weather Update: Pakistan will take on South Africa in a crucial game of the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan lost to India and Zimbabwe in their first two games thus they cannot afford to lose against South Africa as that will knock them out of the tournament.

Meanwhile, South Africa are placed comfortably at the helm of the Group 2 points table and a win over Pakistan will be good enough for them to book a semi-final berth.

Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Weather Report

The weather will be pleasant in Sydney on the match day as rain is not a threat to the game. It has been bright and sunny in Sydney in the last couple of days and a similar dry day is expected during the PAK vs SA match.

Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Pitch Report

The surface in Sydney is likely to provide some assistance to the fast bowlers. However, once the ball loses its shine, the conditions should get better to bat.

Toss Timing

The Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on Thursday, November 3. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Probable XIs

Pakistan

Babar Azam(C), Shan Masood, FK Zaman, SH Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, S Afridi

South Africa

T Bavuma(C), AK Markram, DA Miller, RR Rossouw, T Stubbs, WD Parnell, Q de Kock, KA Maharaj, L Ngidi, A Nortje, K Rabada