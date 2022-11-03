PAK vs SA T20 World Cup Sydney: Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

Sydney: Pakistan and South Africa will clash in an important game of the T20 World Cup 2022. South Africa are still undefeated in the T20 World Cup and a win against Pakistan will get them through to the semis. For Pakistan, they need a win to keep their semi-final chances alive. A loss will knock them out of the tournament.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs South Africa

What date will T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs South Africa be played?

Pakistan vs South Africa will take place on November 3, Friday

Where will T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs South Africa be played?

Pakistan vs South Africa will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

What time will T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs South Africa begin?

Pakistan vs South Africa will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs South Africa be broadcasted?

Pakistan vs South Africa will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs South Africa?

Pakistan vs South Africa is available to be streamed live on the Disney plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Pakistan vs South Africa Squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks