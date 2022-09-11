Dubai: Sri Lanka have scored 170 runs for the loss of six wickets against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 despite losing early wickets. Pakistani bowlers started the match really well as Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf breached the Sri Lanka top order with some sublime swing bowling.

The fans were in awe of the top bowling performance in the first 10 overs by the Pakistani bowlers especially Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. However, Pakistan then lost their way as Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 71 not out to take Sri Lanka to a big total in the final of the tournament. Apart from Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva also scored runs to put Sri Lanka in a comfortable position.

Dhananjaya de Silva hit 28 runs, while Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva notched up 36 runs in the match. For Pakistan, Haris Rauf took three wickets, while Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed took one wicket each.

