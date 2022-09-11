Dubai: The final of the Asia Cup against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai started well for Sri Lanka as they scored a total of 170 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 Overs despite losing early wickets in the match. However, it soon turned into a disaster as Dilshan Madushanka gave away 13 runs in the first ball of the second innings.

Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam came to the crease in the hope of giving Pakistan a good start in the chase of 171 runs to win the trophy and they were treated with gifts by Dilshan Madushanka.

The Sri Lankan bowler bowled a no ball on the very first ball of Pakistan’s inning. He then bowled two wide balls. The third attempt was even better for Pakistan as they got five runs off it. Dilshan Madushanka’s ball went wide and even the wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis failed to catch the ball as it raced away towards the boundary.

The next attempt was wide as well as Dilshan Madushanka failed to deliver another legitimate ball. He finally bowled a good ball in the sixth attempt. Mohammad Rizwan also failed to use the opportunity of a free hit as he could only take a single on the ball.

Earlier, Pakistan produced some top bowling performances in the first 10 overs of the Sri Lankan innings, especially through Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. However, the Pakistan cricket team then lost its way as start batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 71 not out to take Sri Lanka to a big total in the final of the tournament.

Apart from Bhanuka Rajapaksa, batters like Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva also scored runs to put Sri Lanka in a comfortable position in the final match. Dhananjaya de Silva hit 28 runs, while Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva notched up 36 runs in the match.