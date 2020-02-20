Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended controversial wicketkeeper-batsman Umar Akmal with immediate effect under its Anti-Corruption code. The suspension means Akmal will not be able to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that gets underway from Thursday.

The 29-year-old was part of defending champions Quetta Gladiators and the franchise will be allowed to name a replacement following the development.

PCB hasn’t revealed the nature of his offence or the duration of his suspension saying the investigation is still going on. “The Pakistan Cricket Board today suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which means he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit,” PCB said in a media release on Thursday.

As per the article, PCB “shall have the discretion, in circumstances where it considers that the integrity of the sport could otherwise be seriously undermined, to Provisionally Suspend the Participant pending the Anti-Corruption Tribuna’s determination of whether he/she has committed an offence. Any decision to Provisionally Suspend the Participant will be communicated to the Participant in writing, with a copy sent at the same time to the ICC and, where applicable, the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated.”

Akmal had courted controversy earlier this month when he was alleged to have exposed himself to a trainer while undergoing fitness test. The PC investigation had concluded that the the incident was a result of misunderstanding between the involved parties.

Akmal has played 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is since making his international debut in 2009.