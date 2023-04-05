Will Amir Make Comeback For Pakistan? PCB Issues Statement Over Star Pacer's Return For Men in Green
The selector asked left-arm pacer to refrain from giving unnecessary statements in the media
New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday clarifies that all stories relating to left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir's return to the national team were "factually incorrect".
According to the reports on social media the left-arm pacer, who retired from international cricket in 2020, is expected to come out of retirement in the near future.
In a statement, the PCB stated that its selection policy is "crystal domestic performance!". It further added that as far as PCB is concerned, Amir has retired from international cricket.
Rumours claimed that The selection board of Pakistan cricket team contacted Amir's manager and asked him to warn Amir not to make unnecessary statements in the media.
Chairperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sethi took charge back in PCB, the management committee chairman said in a media interaction that Amir would be considered for selection like other players, if he takes his retirement back.
"Mohammad Amir can play international cricket for Pakistan if he takes his retirement back. I always took a strong stance against match-fixing. I believe no convicted player should be spared, but at the same time, a player should be allowed to resume international cricket once he has completed his years of penalty," said Sethi.
