Will Amir Make Comeback For Pakistan? PCB Issues Statement Over Star Pacer's Return For Men in Green

New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday clarifies that all stories relating to left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir's return to the national team were "factually incorrect".

According to the reports on social media the left-arm pacer, who retired from international cricket in 2020, is expected to come out of retirement in the near future.

In a statement, the PCB stated that its selection policy is "crystal domestic performance!". It further added that as far as PCB is concerned, Amir has retired from international cricket.