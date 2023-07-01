Pakistan Delegates To Visit India For Security Check Ahead Of ODI World Cup - Report

Pakistan delegation will visit India to assess the situation in the country ahead of the ODI World Cup. The group will submit a report to PCB and Pakistan government before a call on Pakistan's tour to India for World Cup is taken.

New Delhi: The schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 was announced by the ICC earlier this week. The tournament will kick off with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hosts India will play their first game on October 8 against Australia before playing Afghanistan on October 11. The Rohit Sharma-led side will lock horns against Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will play their first two games against qualifier teams in Hyderabad before playing India. The participation of the Babar Azam-led team in the World Cup is in doubt as the call on their participation will be taken by the Pakistan government.

As per reports, the Pakistan government is planning to send a security delegation to asses the arrangements in India. If the group finds the environment safe for the Pakistan team, it will open doors for Pakistan's visit to India for the World Cup.

"The government will choose the exact date of the delegation's visit after consulting with the interior and foreign ministries. Following the conclusion of the Eid vacations, this will happen once the Pakistan Cricket Board's new head is named," an official source of the Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports) Ministry was quotes as saying by The Times of India.

"They will assess the team's security measures and other preparations. The delegation is looking to visit World Cup venues in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. The India-Pakistan match, set to happen on October 15 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, is especially noteworthy," the official mentioned.