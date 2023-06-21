Pakistan Deny Facing Afghanistan In ODI World Cup 2023 Warm Up Match

PCB has requested ICC to change their ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up game against Afghanistan

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been informed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that they do not want to play Afghanistan in the World Cup warm-up match, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

As per the sources. The PCB wants Pakistan to play a non-Asian team in the warm-up match because it already has to play Afghanistan in the Asia Cup before the World Cup. The Pakistan Cricket Board has also written ICC on this matter.

PCB's Request To Change Their Venue For ODI World Cup PCB had also requested that the ICC change the venues of their matches against Australia and Afghanistan for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 set to be held in India

"Australia in Bengaluru and Afghanistan in Chennai are the two which we should look to get changed as much as possible. Ideally, we can switch these around. Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Bengaluru would make us obvious favourites in both matches," the PCB's internal note said.

"India in Ahmedabad will be advantageous to them, but I doubt that's going to change considering what that venue means for the BCCI and what this match means for the World Cup," the note added.

"Lucknow would also be a good ground for us considering the overall numbers there. Delhi against most teams would be good for us too. If there is a third change we can make it to get the England game to Lucknow or Chennai."

Pakistan, Sri Lanka To Host Asia Cup 2023 It will be the first time since 2008 that matches of a multi-nation cricket tournament will be staged in Pakistan, which will be hosting the first four matches of Asia Cup 2023, followed by Sri Lanka hosting the rest of the tournament.

The hybrid model of hosting the Asia Cup came after India's decision to not travel to Pakistan due to political tensions between the two countries. A detailed schedule of Asia Cup 2023, though, has not been released yet.