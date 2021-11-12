Dubai: It was a game that went down to the wire and Australia – who seemed to be out of it for the most part of it – robbed Pakistan of a win on Thursday in Dubai to enter the final. Matthew Wade (41* off 17 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (40* off 31 balls) helped Australia over the line in a 177-run chase.

Following Pakistan’s loss after having such a brilliant run to the semis, ex-Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardena pointed out where the Babar Azam-led side got it wrong. As per Jayawardena, the Pakistani bowlers failed to exert pressure.

In an interaction on ESPNCricinfo, he explained: “The only criticism of the Pakistan bowlers would be that they did not bowl those wide lines, going away from those arcs. It was very conventional. It was either the yorker, slower ball or back of a length. The two Australian batsmen (Wade and Stoinis) did premeditate. They picked up a few balls, executed (their shots) and put a lot of pressure on those bowlers.”

Jayawardena reckoned that the Pakistan bowlers failed to execute their plans. He added: “The two batters showed amazing maturity. They thrived on the situation and the Pakistani bowlers, under pressure, did not execute their plans.”

Australia would now take on arch-rivals New Zealand in the summit clash on Sunday. It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash between the two world-class sides. It is hard to pick a team as both sides are well-matched on paper and have good experience of the big stage.