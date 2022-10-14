New Delhi: As per reports, the BCCI is keen to send the Indian team to Pakistan in 2023 for the 50-Over Asia Cup. While nothing has been confirmed as of now, media reports state that the Asia Cup 2023 is one of the top multinational tournaments India are keen to participate in.

The tournament will be played in Pakistan next year. The final decision to send the Indian team to Pakistan will, however, be taken by the Indian government. Meanwhile, Pakistan fans are delighted with the news as they believe that their wish of watching Virat Kohli bat in Pakistan will come true. Kohli enjoys a massive fan following in Pakistan and often the fans are seen in Pakistan’s matches with banners of Virat Kohli.

The Asia Cup is still a fair way away and the teams are currently focused on the upcoming T20 World Cup. India and Pakistan are set to clash on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India are placed alongside Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifier teams in Group 2. The team is one of the favourites to win the title but the bleak run of the bowlers is a massive concern for them.

