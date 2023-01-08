New Delhi: In 2017, Pakistan won the Champions Trophy final with a stunning victory over India. Pakistan’s stars were Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Amir in the team’s massive 180-run victory at The Oval. Fakhar’s brilliant 114-run knock helped Pakistan reach 338/4 in fifty overs after being given the opportunity to bat.

In their turn, Team India were bowled out on 158, and Amir’s devastating opening spell proved to be the game-changer for the team. The Indian top three of Rohit Sharma (0), Shikhar Dhawan (21), and Virat Kohli (5) were cheaply bowled out by Amir, putting the Indians in trouble from the beginning of the innings.

Even though Hardik Pandya scored a heroic 76 and briefly restored hope for Indian fans, his unfortunate run-out ultimately secured a Pakistan victory. India was unable to recover from the defeat. Mohammad Ami six years later recalled his iconic spell and even said that the wicket of Virat Kohli was his favorite dismissal.

“Their top-3 was scoring above 300 in almost every game. We had it in our mind that if we have to defend the target, we have to remove at least two of their top-3 quickly. I moved the ball away twice against Rohit Sharma and brought the third one in; we all know Rohit struggles against in-swing. No doubt he is one of the best players in the world, though,” said Amir.

He then talked about the dropped catch of Kohli and his dismissal and said “When Kohli’s catch was dropped, I immediately thought of the reprieve Fakhar got earlier in the innings, that how a no ball saved him. We know about Kohli, he was in top form and his average was brilliant in run chases. I knew if he scored a 100, we were gone. I bowled an outswinger, I knew he would be preparing for an inswinger at the time. If you see that replay, Kohli was ready for an inswinger on that wicket-taking ball. And Shadab took a brilliant catch, and it was even tougher than the dropped one.”