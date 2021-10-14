<strong>Karachi:</strong> A Pakistan U-19 player and first class batter Zeeshan Malik was on Thursday provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board for not reporting a spot-fixing approach made during the just-concluded National T20 Championship. The PCB suspended the Northern Cricket Association player under Article 4.7.1 of its Anti-Corruption Code, which means he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending investigation. <p></p> <p></p>A PCB source confirmed that the Anti-Corruption Unit was investigating an incident of Malik being approached to spot-fix during the championship matches which he did not report immediately to the relevant authorities. The National T20 Championship concluded in Lahore on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>Only recently, Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal resumed his career after remaining suspended from all cricket activities since February 2020. Akmal had also not reported approaches made to him for spot-fixing during the Pakistan Super League. <p></p> <p></p>Akmal also had to pay a fine of 4.2 million rupees to the PCB as part of the disciplinary action taken against him though the board had pushed for a three-year ban on him. <p></p> <p></p>Malik, a talented young opener who appeared for Northern Punjab in the National Championship, was among the runs in a few games but his team lost in the semifinals.