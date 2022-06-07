Pak vs WI: Babar Azam And Co. Beat Multan Heat With Pool Party Ahead Of Series Opener

Pakistan is set to host West Indies in Multan for a three-match ODI series. The conditions won’t be easy for the players as the city is battling with an intense heat wave. The temperature is expected to touch the high 40s during the games, which can drain out an individual. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is also aware of the physical challenges and revealed that the team is having a conditioning camp to acclimatize to the weather.

“It’s a challenging scenario but now it has been decided and we are preparing for it. Definitely it is hot, but we are having a conditioning camp and acclimatizing to the weather. We started our training camp earlier in the day from 2:30pm so that we could feel the heat and get ourselves ready for the matches,” Babar Azam, Pakistan captain, said in a press conference recently.

Ahead of the first ODI on June 8, the Babar Azam-led side found a great way to beat the scorching heat. The Pakistan players had a pool party where players refreshed themselves. The video of the same was uploaded by PCB on their YouTube channel and went viral

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details

The three ODIs will be played on June 8, 10, and 12 in Multan. The matches will start at 4:00 PM Local time and 4:30 PM IST

Pakistan vs West Indies Streaming Details

The series will be broadcasted on Sony Network in India while the fans can catch the live streaming on SonyLiv App. The fans in Pakistan can watch the matches on ASports and PTV Sports

Pakistan vs West Indies Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr