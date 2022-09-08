‘Pakistan Should Cease To Play Against Afghanistan’- Twitteratri Reacts To Clash Between Fans

New Delhi: Pakistan reached the final of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after defeating Afghanistan by 1 wicket on Wednesday. Naseem Shah hit two sixes off the first two balls of the final over of the match to take his team to victory. However, things turned ugly after the match when disappointed Afghanistan fans allegedly broke chairs and assaulted Pakistan fans at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Fans on Twitter reacted heavily to this and some even suggested that Pakistan should stop playing cricket against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan were pretty close to sealing a win with an impressive bowling performance, but unlikely hero Naseem Shah snatched victory for Pakistan from the jaws of defeat. India and Afghanistan are out of the tournament after Pakistan’s win. The fans couldn’t handle the defeat and clashed inside the stadium.

pakistan cricket board should immediately cease to play any sort of cricket against afghanistan unless their players actively start awareness campaigns for their fans so that they can learn to watch sports. umar gul must come forward too. these are nauseating levels of violence.. azcorp (@dfetsz) September 7, 2022

This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they’ve done in the past multiple times.This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.@ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport. pic.twitter.com/rg57D0c7t8 Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 7, 2022

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar also tweeted about the incident. “This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they’ve done in the past multiple times. This is a game and it’s supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit. @ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport,” tweeted Shoaib Akhtar after the incident.

Shafiq Stanikzai also replied to Shoaib Akhtar’s tweet. See more reactions:

This is not the first time Afghanistan fans have attacked Pakistani fans after losing the game, we have much bitter history & bigger rivalry with India but both sets of fans respect each other, Afghanistan cricket team may have improved but their fans remain classless as ever Osama. (@ashaqeens) September 7, 2022