The playoffs for the Pakistan Super League 2020 got underway from Saturday with Multan Sultans taking on Karachi Kings in the first qualifier at the National Stadium. Ahead of then match, the cricketers, coaches, umpires came together to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late Australia cricketer Dean Jones.

The cricketers and other match officials stood in the shape of ‘D’ alongside a life size cardboard cut out of Jones with ‘Forever in Our Hearts, Deano…’ flashing on a giant LED screen.

Jones had been associated with PSL as the head coach of Islamabad United whom he led to two titles in 2016 and 2018. Last year, he was appointed as the coach of Karachi Kings and he led them to the second spot in the points table, ensuring a playoffs berth.

However, on September 24 earlier this year, Jones died after suffering a cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hotel. He was part of the commentary panel of Star Sports for the Indian Premier League.

He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of their 1987 world cup winning team.

He was given a farewell at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in a private funeral attended by close family members.

A hearse carrying his handmade Indian coffin was adorned with the Australian flag and a floral 324 arrangement showcasing Jones’ Test cap number.

“We have been deeply moved by the outpouring of love for Dean over the last week and can’t thank everyone enough for their support and for sharing their memories with us,” Jane, Jones’ wife, had said.