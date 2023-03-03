Pakistan Super League: ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs KAR: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 19, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Best players list of ISL vs KAR, United Dream11 Team Player List, Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction ISL vs KAR 2023: Best players list of ISL vs KAR, United Dream11 Team Player List, Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between ISL vs KAR will take place at 07:00 PM IST
Start Time: 3 March, 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
ISL vs KAR My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Azam Khan
Batters: Shoaib Malik, Alex Hales, Colin Munro
Allrounders: Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan
Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed
ISL vs KAR Probable XI
Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Rossington, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Akif Javed, and Tabraiz Shamsi.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Pakistan Super League: ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs KAR: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 19, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan Super League: LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, LAH vs QUE: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 18, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan Super League: MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, MUL vs ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 7, At Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
LIVE SCOREBOARD
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
28 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 02 Mar 2023
South Africa beat West Indies by 87 runs
Cayman Islands Vs Panama Live Cricket Score - Match 7 - ODI
02 Mar 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
Cayman Islands beat Panama by 12 runs
United Arab Emirates Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score - Match 3 - ODI
02 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 68 runs
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
01 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
England beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS