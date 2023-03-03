Pakistan Super League: ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs KAR: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 19, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan Super League: ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs KAR: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 19, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Best players list of ISL vs KAR, United Dream11 Team Player List, Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: March 3, 2023 1:10 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
TOSS: The match toss between ISL vs KAR will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: 3 March, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 

ISL vs KAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Azam Khan

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Alex Hales, Colin Munro

Allrounders: Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed

 

ISL vs KAR Probable XI

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

 

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Rossington, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Akif Javed, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

