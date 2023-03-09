Pakistan Super League: ISL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs LAH: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 26, At Pindi cricket stadium, Rawalpindi
TOSS: The match toss between ISL vs LAH will take place at 07:00 PM IST
Start Time: 5 March, 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Pindi cricket stadium, Rawalpindi
ISL vs LAH My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings
Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Fakhar Zaman (vc), Abdullah Shafique
All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (c)
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi
ISL vs LAH Probable XI
Lahore Qalandars : Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig/Shawaiz Irfan, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.
Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali/Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
