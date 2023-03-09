Pakistan Super League: ISL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs LAH: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 26, At Pindi cricket stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan Super League: ISL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs LAH: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 26, At Pindi cricket stadium, Rawalpindi

Best players list of ISL vs LAH, United Dream11 Team Player List, Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: March 9, 2023 12:56 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
TOSS: The match toss between ISL vs LAH will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: 5 March, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi cricket stadium, Rawalpindi

 

ISL vs LAH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Fakhar Zaman (vc), Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (c)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

 

ISL vs LAH Probable XI

Lahore Qalandars : Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig/Shawaiz Irfan, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

 

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali/Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Pakistan Super League: ISL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs LAH: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 26, At Pindi cricket stadium, Rawalpindi
