TOSS: The match toss between ISL vs PES will take place at 02:00 PM IST
Start Time: 12 March, 02:30 PM IST
Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi
ISL vs PES My Dream11 Team
Keeper Mohammad Haris
Batsmen Babar Azam (c), Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Saim Ayub, Rovman Powell
All-rounders Shadab Khan (vc), Faheem Ashraf
Bowlers Wahab Riaz FazalHaq Farooqi, Hasan Ali
ISL vs PES Probable XI
Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal
