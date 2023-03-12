Pakistan Super League: ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs PES: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 29, At Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pakistan Super League: ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs PES: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 29, At Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Updated: March 12, 2023 12:39 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between ISL vs PES will take place at 02:00 PM IST

Start Time: 12 March, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

 

ISL vs PES My Dream11 Team

Keeper Mohammad Haris

Batsmen Babar Azam (c), Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Saim Ayub, Rovman Powell

All-rounders Shadab Khan (vc), Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers Wahab Riaz FazalHaq Farooqi, Hasan Ali

 

ISL vs PES Probable XI

 

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshad Iqbal

