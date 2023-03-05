Pakistan Super League: ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs QUE: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 21, At Gaddafi Stadium stadium, Lahore

Best players list of ISL vs QUE, United Dream11 Team Player List, Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction ISL vs QUE 2023: Best players list of ISL vs QUE, United Dream11 Team Player List, Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. Best players list of ISL vs QUE, United Dream11 Team Player List, Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between ISL vs QUE will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: 5 March, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium stadium, Lahore

ISL vs QUE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain

ISL vs QUE Probable XI

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Mubasir Khan, and Rumman Raees

Quetta Gladiators: Yasir Khan, Martin Guptill, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Naveen-ul-Haq.