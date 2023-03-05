Pakistan Super League: ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs QUE: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 21, At Gaddafi Stadium stadium, Lahore
TOSS: The match toss between ISL vs QUE will take place at 07:00 PM IST
Start Time: 5 March, 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium stadium, Lahore
ISL vs QUE My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan
Batters: Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Will Smeed
All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez
Bowlers: Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain
ISL vs QUE Probable XI
Islamabad United : Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Mubasir Khan, and Rumman Raees
Quetta Gladiators: Yasir Khan, Martin Guptill, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Naveen-ul-Haq.
