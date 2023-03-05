Pakistan Super League: ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs QUE: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 21, At Gaddafi Stadium stadium, Lahore

Pakistan Super League: ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs QUE: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 21, At Gaddafi Stadium stadium, Lahore

Best players list of ISL vs QUE, United Dream11 Team Player List, Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: March 5, 2023 12:54 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
My Dream11 Team ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction ISL vs QUE 2023: Best players list of ISL vs QUE, United Dream11 Team Player List, Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between ISL vs QUE will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: 5 March, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium stadium, Lahore

 

ISL vs QUE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain

 

ISL vs QUE Probable XI

Islamabad United : Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Mubasir Khan, and Rumman Raees

 

Quetta Gladiators: Yasir Khan, Martin Guptill, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Also Read

More News ›
Pakistan Super League: ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs QUE: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 21, At Gaddafi Stadium stadium, Lahore
Pakistan Super League: LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, LAH vs MUL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 20, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan Super League: ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs KAR: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 19, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan Super League: LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, LAH vs QUE: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 18, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan Super League 2023: CCTV Cameras Worth Millions Stolen From Gaddafi Stadium
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Another Rank-Turner In Ahmedabad? Curator Preparing Normal P...

Live score United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Live Cri...

Pakistan Super League: ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, I...

We Had A Bit Of Luck: Aussie Coach On Australia Beating Indi...

Ahead Of WPL 2023, UP Warriorz Coach Jon Lewis Says Players ...

Advertisement