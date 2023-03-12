Pakistan Super League: LAH vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, LAH vs KAR: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 30, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
TOSS: The match toss between LAH vs KAR will take place at 07:00 PM IST
Start Time: 12 March, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
LAH vs KAR My Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Matthew Wade, Adam Rossington
Batters: Shoaib Malik, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman
All-Rounders: Imad Wasim, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza
Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi
LAH vs KAR Probable XI
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Karachi Kings: Adam Rossington (wk), Matthew Wade, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Muhammad Musa
