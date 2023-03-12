Pakistan Super League: LAH vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, LAH vs KAR: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 30, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Updated: March 12, 2023 12:55 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between LAH vs KAR will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: 12 March, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 

LAH vs KAR My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Wade, Adam Rossington

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman

All-Rounders: Imad Wasim, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi

 

LAH vs KAR Probable XI

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings: Adam Rossington (wk), Matthew Wade, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim (c), James Fuller, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Muhammad Musa

