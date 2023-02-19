Pakistan Super League: MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, MUL vs ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 7, At Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
My Dream11 Team MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction MUL vs ISL 2023: Best players list of MUL vs ISL, Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Islamabad United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between MUL vs ISL will take place at 02:00 PM IST Start Time: 19 February, 02:30 PM IST Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan MUL vs ISL My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan Batters: Paul Stirling (vc), David Miller, Rilee Rossouw (c), Colin Munro All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Shadab Khan Bowlers: Tom Curran, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Wasim Jr MUL vs ISL Probable XI Multan Sultans (MUL): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Amad Butt/Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah. Islamabad Untied (ISL): Hassan Nawaz, Paul Stirling, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasim J and Rumman Raees Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
