Best players list of MUL vs ISL, Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Islamabad United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

The match toss between MUL vs ISL will take place at 02:00 PM IST

19 February, 02:30 PM IST

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

MUL vs ISL My Dream11 Team

: Mohammad Rizwan

: Paul Stirling (vc), David Miller, Rilee Rossouw (c), Colin Munro

: Carlos Brathwaite, Shadab Khan

: Tom Curran, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

MUL vs ISL Probable XI

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Amad Butt/Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah.

Hassan Nawaz, Paul Stirling, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasim J and Rumman Raees