Updated: February 19, 2023 12:48 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
My Dream11 Team MUL vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction MUL vs ISL 2023:

 

TOSS: The match toss between MUL vs ISL will take place at 02:00 PM IST

Start Time: 19 February, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

MUL vs ISL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Paul Stirling (vc), David Miller, Rilee Rossouw (c), Colin Munro

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Tom Curran, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

 

MUL vs ISL Probable XI

Multan Sultans (MUL): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Amad Butt/Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah.

Islamabad Untied (ISL): Hassan Nawaz, Paul Stirling, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasim J and Rumman Raees

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

