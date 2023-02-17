My Dream11 Team Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction MUL vs PES 2023:

Best players list of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans Women Dream11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

The match toss between Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 06:00 PM IST

17 February, 06:30 PM IST

Multan Cricket Stadium

MUL vs PES My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris

Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Shakib Al Hasan, James Neesham

Wahab Riaz, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

MUL vs PES Probable XI

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Amad Butt, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah.

