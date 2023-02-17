Pakistan Super League: MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 5, At Multan Cricket Stadium
Best players list of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans Women Dream11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction MUL vs PES 2023: Best players list of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans Women Dream11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 06:00 PM IST Start Time: 17 February, 06:30 PM IST Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium MUL vs PES My Dream11 Team Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris (vc) Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), David Miller, Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, James Neesham Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah MUL vs PES Probable XI Multan Sultans (MUL): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Amad Butt, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah. Peshawar Zalmi (PES): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Amad Butt, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah. Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
