Pakistan Super League: MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 5, At Multan Cricket Stadium

Pakistan Super League: MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 5, At Multan Cricket Stadium

Best players list of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans Women Dream11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: February 17, 2023 1:38 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
My Dream11 Team Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction MUL vs PES 2023: Best players list of Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans Women Dream11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 06:00 PM IST

Start Time: 17 February, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

 

MUL vs PES My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris (vc)

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), David Miller, Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, James Neesham

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

 

MUL vs PES Probable XI

Multan Sultans (MUL): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Amad Butt, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah.

Peshawar Zalmi (PES): Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Amad Butt, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah.

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
Pakistan Super League: MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 5, At Multan Cricket Stadium
Pakistan Super league: MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 3, At Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Pakistan Super League : KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 2, At National Stadium, Karachi
PSL Final 2021 Live Streaming Cricket Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi: When And Where to Watch MUL vs PES Live Cricket Match Online And on TV
MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, PSL Final: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 9:30 PM IST, 24 June
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

I Wish And Pray...: Sunil Gavaskar On What He Wants Cheteshw...

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates:...

live-score-New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score and Upd...

Pakistan Super League: MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, M...

Advertisement