TOSS: The match toss between Multan Sultans & Quetta Gladiators will take place at 7:30 PM IST Start Time: 8:00 PM IST Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan MUL vs QUE My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (vc) Batters: David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Mohammad Nawaz Bowlers: Ihsanullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Akeal Hosein MUL vs QUE Probable XI Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Amad Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani and Ihsanullah Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Abdul Bangalzai/Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Umaid Asif Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
