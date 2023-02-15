Pakistan Super league: MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 3, At Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Updated: February 15, 2023 5:22 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
TOSS: The match toss between Multan Sultans & Quetta Gladiators will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

 

MUL vs QUE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (vc)

Batters: David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Ihsanullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Akeal Hosein

 

MUL vs QUE Probable XI

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Amad Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani and Ihsanullah

 

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Abdul Bangalzai/Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Umaid Asif

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

