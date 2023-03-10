Pakistan Super League: PES vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, PES vs MUL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 27, At Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Best players list of PES vs MUL, Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team PES vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction PES vs MUL 2023: Best players list of PES vs MUL, Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. Best players list of PES vs MUL, Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between PES vs MUL will take place at 07:00 PM IST The match toss between PES vs MUL will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: 10 March, 07:30 PM IST 10 March, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

PES vs MUL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan(c) Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Kieron Pollard, Rilee Rossouw, Babar Azam(vc), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub Kieron Pollard, Rilee Rossouw, Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Anwar Ali, Azmatullah Omarzai Anwar Ali, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah Wahab Riaz, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

PES vs MUL Probable XI

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Arshad Iqbal. Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Arshad Iqbal.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, and Ihsanullah. Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, and Ihsanullah.

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.