Pakistan Super League: PES vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, PES vs MUL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 27, At Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi
Best players list of PES vs MUL, Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team PES vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction PES vs MUL 2023: Best players list of PES vs MUL, Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between PES vs MUL will take place at 07:00 PM IST
Start Time: 10 March, 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi
PES vs MUL My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan(c)
Batters: Kieron Pollard, Rilee Rossouw, Babar Azam(vc), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub
All-rounders: Anwar Ali, Azmatullah Omarzai
Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah
PES vs MUL Probable XI
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Arshad Iqbal.
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, and Ihsanullah.
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Pakistan Super League: PES vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, PES vs MUL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 27, At Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi
Pakistan Super League: PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, PES vs QUE: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 25, At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pakistan Super League: ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs QUE: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 21, At Gaddafi Stadium stadium, Lahore
Pakistan Super League: LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, LAH vs MUL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 20, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
LIVE SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 03:30 IST - 13 Mar 2023
NZ trail by 193 runs
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
09 Mar 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 6 wickets
Nepal Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
09 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 52 runs
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
06 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 50 runs
United Arab Emirates Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score - Match 6 - ODI
06 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 42 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS