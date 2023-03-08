Pakistan Super League: PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, PES vs QUE: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 25, At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Best players list of PES vs QUE, Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
PES vs QUE 2023: Best players list of PES vs QUE, Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between PES vs QUE will take place at 07:00 PM IST
Start Time: 8 March, 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
PES vs QUE My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris
Batters: Martin Guptill, Babar Azam (vc), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saim Ayub
All-rounders: James Neesham, Mohammad Nawaz
Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Salman Irshad, Naseem Shah (c)
PES vs QUE Probable XI
Peshawar Zalmi (PES): Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshad Iqbal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Quetta Gladiators (QUE): Omair Yousuf, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Umar Akmal, Dwaine Pretorius, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aimal Khan.
