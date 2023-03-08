Pakistan Super League: PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, PES vs QUE: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 25, At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan Super League: PES vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, PES vs QUE: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 25, At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

March 8, 2023
TOSS: The match toss between PES vs QUE will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: 8 March, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

 

PES vs QUE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris

Batters: Martin Guptill, Babar Azam (vc), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: James Neesham, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Salman Irshad, Naseem Shah (c)

 

PES vs QUE Probable XI

Peshawar Zalmi (PES): Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshad Iqbal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

 

Quetta Gladiators (QUE): Omair Yousuf, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Umar Akmal, Dwaine Pretorius, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aimal Khan.

