New Delhi: After losing the first match in the Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan are ready to take on Hong Kong in the last Group A Asia Cup 2022 fixture. Hong Kong also lost their first match of the tournament against India and the last group match is a do-or-die situation for both teams.

Pakistan faced a crushing five-wicket defeat against the Indian team while Hong Kong got hammered by 40 runs by the Rohit Sharma-led team.

When will the match between Pakistan and Hong Kong take place in Asia Cup 2022?

The match will be played on September 02, Friday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong be played?

The crucial match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

When will the Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong begin?

The match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Pakistan and Hong Kong?

The match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Where you can watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs Hong Kong match?

You can stream the match between Pakistan and Hong Kong live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Babar Hayat, Aftab Hussain, Ateeq Iqbal, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Ghazanfar Mohammad, Yasim Murtaza, Dhananjay Rao, Wajid Shah, Ayush Shukla, Ahan Trivedi, Mohammad Waheed.