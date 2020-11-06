Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 LIVE Cricket Streaming Details

The ODI series may have gone in favour of Pakistan but those who closely followed the series must have realised Zimbabwe weren’t an easy opponent. They lost the first two matches to concede the series but then signed off on a memorable note by winning the third ODI which was decided in Super Over – the second ever in the history of ODI cricket. The action now shifts to T20Is.

Pakistan are ranked third in the format while Zimbabwe are 11th. A total of three matches will be played starting November 7. All three will be held the same venue – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

After taking 10 crucial points in the World Super League, Zimbabwe will be eyeing to prove they can compete with the powerhouses.

“I think we can absolutely beat the bigger teams,” Zimbabwe batsman Sean Williams had said after the third ODI. “We’re tired of competing and getting beaten. That’s no longer acceptable. It’s been way too long and the whole mental approach towards our game has completely changed.”

Live Streaming Details

TV: Not Available in India

Live Streaming: Pakistan Cricket Board YouTube Channel

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 Schedule (Time in IST)

November 7, 1st T201: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 4:00 PM IST

November 8, 2nd T201:Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 4:00 PM IST

November 10, 3rd T201: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 4:00 PM IST

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020 Full Squads

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Musa

Zimbabwe: Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tendai Chisoro, Carl Mumba, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chatara, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram