Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed Smashes Six Sixes In Wahab Riaz's Over During PSL Exhibition Match

Iftikhar Ahmed smashed six sixes off Wahab Riaz to help his team score 184 in 20 overs in Sunday's exhibition match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi.

Updated: February 5, 2023 3:14 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
New Delhi: Iftikhar Ahmed smashed six sixes off Wahab Riaz to help his team score 184 in 20 overs in Sunday's exhibition match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi. He achieved this massive and extraordinary feat in the final over of Quetta Gladiator's innings.

After winning the toss, Zlami captain Babar Azam chose to field, and Riaz gave them a good start by bowling out Umar Akmal and Ahsan Ali in the second over. However, Gladiators reached a massive total on board thanks to Iftikhar, who scored 94 runs unbeaten off 50 deliveries. With 36 runs, Khushdil Shah led the Quetta Gladiators in scoring.

