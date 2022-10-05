Bangladesh: The on going ACC Women’s Asia Cup became part of a really iconic and historic moment. Pakistan’s mother-daughter duo has allowed cricketing fans witness a rarest of rare moment.

Kainat Waqar the women all-rounder is part of the Pakistan squad playing in the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Kainat’s mother Saleema is an official umpire and made her international debut in the match between India and Sri Lanka.

This is the first time we all are witnessing something like this and it is a great moment for both the fans and the game of cricket itself.

Kainat was really happy about this moment and showed her gratitude on social media by posting a picture of the mother-daughter duo.

She even wrote a message in the caption saying “Presenting my MOM as an UMPIRE for ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2022. I can’t be more proud of what she has achieved. Such a motivated person. It was always her dream to represent Pakistan, the dream I had been living for her until now. And today, finally after a very long wait she is going to represent Pakistan. We are going to represent Pakistan together Super Excited. Allhumdulillah.

Officiated her 1st international game today INDIA vs SRILANKA

Many many congratulations to MY DAD who has supported us through every step of the way. Encouraged us, made us never quit, made us more focused and for being the best critic.

I am the luckiest in the world to be having a Dad @imtiaz_khuwaja like him, a brother who has always been by my side @sherryimtiaz and a Husband @waqar_117 who is supporting me just like my dad did. BLESSED to have these people in my life

“I love you all so much.”

