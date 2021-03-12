Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel took a sly dig on people who asks for free passes for a cricket match. Parthiv, who announced his retirement from competitive cricket last year, posted a tweet ahead of the first T20I between India and England.

“When u can afford to buy a ticket,why do u need a pass? #JustAsking #INDvENG,” Parthiv wrote.

When u can afford to buy a ticket,why do u need a pass? #JustAsking #INDvENG parthiv patel (@parthiv9) March 12, 2021

Parthiv’s former teammates also replied to the tweet as it went viral.

“I thought it was just UP- NCR culture where people just try to boast that see we are VIP because we have got pass,” former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh tweeted.

I thought it was just UP- NCR culture where people just try to boast that see we are VIP because we have got pass. R P Singh (@rpsingh) March 12, 2021

Munaf Patel also joined the conversation and tweeted: “Same problem everywhere’s bhai.”

Same problem everywhere’s bhai😃😃 munaf patel (@munafpa99881129) March 12, 2021

Parthiv is part of the commentary team for the broadcasters of the India vs England five-match T20I series.

After retiring from competitive cricket, Patel has joined five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians as a Talent Scout. The southpaw has shared great success as a player with Mumbai Indians during his 2015 to 2017 stint. He also lifted the IPL trophy with MI in 2015 and 2017.

During his illustrious IPL career, Parthiv represented several franchises and played a total of 139 matches, scoring 2848 runs with the help of 13 half-centuries. The southpaw was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s squad in IPL 2020, but he didn’t get the chance to showcase his talent in the UAE as the franchise preferred to use AB de Villiers as their first-choice keeper and Devdutt Padikkal as an opener.