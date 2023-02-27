Pat Cummins Responds To Barmy Army's Heartfelt Tribute To His Ailing Mother

Pat Cummins left for Sydney after Australia's loss against India in the second Test to be with his mother and will miss the third Test, starting from March 1 in Indore.

Updated: February 27, 2023 11:47 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who left India for home after the second Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi, hailed England's Barmy Army for a touching tribute to his seriously ill mother, Maria.

A heartwarming video surfaced on the Twitter handle of England's famous supporters group the Barmy Army on Saturday, in which a trumpeter can be seen playing a rendition of 'Maria' from West Side Story during England's second Test against New Zealand to support Cummins' mother, who recently entered palliative care.

Reacting to the video, the Australian captain on Monday said: "This is amazing @TheBarmyArmy, thank you. Mum loved watching this and felt very touched."

Along with Cummins, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood will also miss the third Test. However, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc are all set to return to the playing 11, having missed the first two Tests due to injuries.

Australia are 2-0 down in the series after being hammered in the first two Tests. The road ahead doesn't look easy for them.

