Unlike the change in top three slots of the recently-released ICC Test Batsmen rankings, the bowlers’ list remains untouched as Australia’s Pat Cummins continues to dominate the proceedings. With 904 points under his belt, Cummins is the top-ranked bowler in the world in the longer format. New Zealand’s dangerous fast bowling duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult made big gains after finishing with nine and five wickets respectively in the first Test against India.

Southee and Boult’s effort with the ball scripted a sensational 10-wicket win for Black Caps at Basin Reserve, Wellington. While Southee (794 points) advanced eight spots to take the sixth position, which is his highest since a career-best fifth place in June 2014, Boult moved up four slots to take a joint-13th position in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers.

In the top five list, Cummins is followed by New Zealand’s Neil Wagner (843 points), West Indies skipper Jason Holder (830 points), South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada (802 points) and countrymate Mitchell Starc (796 points).

India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who grabbed three wickets for 99 in the first innings against New Zealand, slipped a place to ninth. However, he remained the only Indian bowler to feature in the top-10 list with 765 points.

Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who took a five-wicket haul on his comeback from injury during the opening Test, gained a place to be at the 17th spot.

The all-rounders’ list features Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin at the third and fifth positions respectively. While Jadeja didn’t play the first Test, Ashwin scored 0 and 4 in the two innings to lose a place.

In the ICC World Test Championship, India continue to be placed at the top with 360 points, followed by Australia (296).

New Zealand are on 120 points after gaining 60 points for the Wellington victory. They had won 60 points in a 1-1 draw against Sri Lanka.