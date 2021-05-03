Kolkata Knight Riders' Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins changed his decision to donate to PM CARES fund and instead directed the $50,000 amount pledged for Covid-19 victims, to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. <p></p> <p></p>Cummins on Monday quoted-tweeted a Cricket Australia (CA) initiative to help India's Covid-19 victims and wrote, "Terrific work @CricketAus. FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://india.unicef.org.au/t/australian-cricket." Earlier on April 26, Cummins had announced a donation of $50,000 to PM CARES fund. <p></p> <p></p>"As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the "PM Cares Fund", specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals," wrote Cummins in a statement last week. <p></p> <p></p>"I encourage my fellow IPL players -- and anyone else around the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity -- to contribute. I will kick off with $50,000," he further said. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, CA on Monday said that it has pledged an "initial donation" of $50,000 towards India's fight against the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. CA also said that it is partnering with the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) and UNICEF Australia to raise more funds. <p></p> <p></p>"Australian Cricket has been deeply saddened by the devastation caused by this second coronavirus wave to hit India, a country with which Australians share a strong friendship and connection," it said in a statement. "Cricket Australia will make an initial donation of $50,000 and encourage Australians everywhere to give generously at this critical time in India's Covid-19 response," it further said.