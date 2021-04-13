Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul gave the ball to young Arshdeep Singh and asked him to defend 13 runs off the last over on Monday against Rajasthan Royals in Wankhede. The left-arm pacer answered the call of his skipper as he bowled Punjab to a four-run win. What made things difficult for Arshdeep was that Royals skipper Sanju Samson was batting on a hundred. With five to defend off the last ball, Arshdeep got the wicket of Samson.

After the thrilling game, Arshdeep – who conceded eight runs in the last over – revealed that his heart was beating fast ahead of the last over.

“Now it is beating pretty good. Before the last over, it was beating pretty fast. The plan was simple and it was to execute six balls wide outside off. I tried to york him. The only thing he could get was a four. But he got under one of those,” Arshdeep said on Star Sports after the match.

Thanking the support staff and KL Rahul for being extremely supportive, Arshdeep said the plan was to keep the ball outside the off-stump.

“But still the plan was to execute the same. The staff and the captain have been very supportive. They were telling me in the practice game, what role I need to play. That really helps the confidence,” he added.

Arshdeep picked up three wickets and conceded 35 runs in four overs.

“The form was really good in the 20 over tournament (Syed Mushtaq Ali). The ball was coming out nicely. We have a knack of playing close games. Good to get those two points,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, with a whirlwind hundred on his captaincy debut for Royals, captain Sanju Samson pipped his opposite number KL Rahul to claim the number one spot in IPL 2021 Orange Cap list.