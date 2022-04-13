Pune: Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has asserted that his long association with Mumbai India (MI) will not come in the way of his job when his side takes on the Rohit Sharma-led five-time IPL champions at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here later on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Chahar also indicated that he is making “specific plans” for the MI batters, who have struggled for form in IPL 2022, unable to open their account on the points’ tables after four defeats.

Chahar is currently in great form, having picked seven wickets from four games so far. He was an integral part of Mumbai Indians for four seasons, from 2018 till 2021.

With Chahar in their ranks, PBKS would hope to pile more misery on MI, given that they have the advantage of having someone who knows the opposition inside-out.

“I will definitely try to give my hundred per cent as always. Mainly, there are two or three batters who are challenging to bowl against that I have my eye on. Suryakumar Yadav, for instance, is in great form. Rohit (Sharma), too, is a top batter,” Chahar said, indicating that he would be targeting two of MI’s mainstays.

“I am preparing well for them and looking forward to bowling to them. I am also making specific plans for all of these guys, let’s see how it goes,” Chahar added.

Chahar revealed how having a familiar opponent is nothing new to him. “From childhood, I have played against my brother. It doesn’t matter if he is in front of me or anybody else. My job is to make my team win, and I will do whatever it takes to get that result,” Chahar said.

He also said that his game is immaterial of who he is playing against. “As a player, when you step onto the field, it does not matter who is playing against you. I just want to perform my best every single game, and this does not change anything about it,” he added.

