Days after the Indian Premier League 2021 season got suspended, Punjab Kings star Shah Rukh Khan has revealed how his interaction with Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni motivated him. A Dhoni fan to the core, Shah Rukh Khan said that the CSK skipper gave him insights about his batting. He also said that just sitting next to him and chatting was special.

“MS Dhoni spoke to me. I had a chat with him after the CSK game. He gave me a lot of insights about my batting. It felt very nice speaking to him. I really look up to him as a cricketer, as a person and just in the way he carries himself. Just sitting next to him and talking to him is special,” Shahrukh Khan told Sportskeeda.

The image of Dhoni chatting with the young cricketer went viral after a PBKS vs CSK match. It is not a rare sighting, Dhoni has often been seen guiding youngsters during the course of the IPL over the years.

With the Sri Lanka tour scheduled for July, Shah Rukh Khan may get a chance to play for India as BCCI is going to send a second-string side as the main team would be in the UK. If at all he gets picked for the tour of Sri Lanka, he may have to play the role of a finisher, something Dhoni was a master at.

Shah Rukh Khan also said that he has been working on his game against spinners as he realises that is important in the sub-continent.

“I have been practicing to bat well against spinners. I am looking to have more options, apart from the big hits like rotating strike and taking ones and twos,” he added.