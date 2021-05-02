Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2021 Live Streaming Cricket

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will lock horns against one another at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. PBKS won their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore comprehensively by 34 runs and it must have added a lot of confidence to their team. Harpreet Brar had a night to remember for Punjab as the left-arm spinner scalped the big wickets of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. Furthermore, he contributed 25 runs with the bat and also took a catch. PBKS’ middle-order is yet to fire at all cylinders and they will hope that Nicholas Pooran gets back into form.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals once again came up with a comprehensive performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match as they won by seven wickets. Prithvi Shaw was on a roll and he took KKR bowlers to the cleaners. Shaw had put on a show and he was milking the bowlers at ease. The talented batsman will look to continue his good form going whereas Shikhar Dhawan has been a consistent performer for DC. The bowling is also doing a fine job as DC is ticking all the right boxes.

Live Match Streaming IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC Match

When is Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 IPL 2021 will be played on Saturday, May 2.

What are the timings of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 match?

The IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 match being played?

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV channel will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 match?

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 match?

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the Probable Playing XIs for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 match?

Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma

Punjab Kings- KL Rahul (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.