New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings is facing Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, on Wednesday. DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw joined a splendid 94-run partnership before Sam Curran ended it with the help of Shikhar Dhawan's superman catch.

