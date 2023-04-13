Advertisement

During the toss, Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya kissed PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan on the cheek

Updated: April 13, 2023 8:54 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Mohali: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings is facing Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. GT won the toss and elected to bowl first. During the toss, Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya kissed PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan on the cheek, fans are loving the moment shared between the two Indian teammates. The picture has taken over the internet.

Punjab Kings shared the picture from their official Twitter handle and captioned it "Kiss Kiss se tum bhagoge!"

Dhawan had an opportunity to become the Indian batter with the most fifty-plus scores in IPL but his inning was put to an end by Josh Little on the score of 8. PBKS lost both their openers by the fourth over itself.

Matthew Short was playing a good knock but the wizard Rashid Khan ended his stint on the pitch on 36 off 24 balls. Jitesh Sharma played valiantly against Rashid but gave away his wicket to the man making his debut for Gujarat Titans, Mohit Sharma.

PBKS vs GT Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma and Joshua Little

Substitutes: Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, K.S. Bharat

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan and Arshdeep Singh

Substitutes: Harpreet Bhatia, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Gurnoor Brar

