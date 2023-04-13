PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023: Kagiso Rabada Creates History, Becomes Fastest Bowler To Grab 100 IPL Wickets

Kagiso Rabada created history at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium as he became the fastest bowler to grab 100 IPL wickets

Mohali: Punjab Kings' fast bowler Kagiso Rabada created history at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium as he became the fastest bowler to grab 100 IPL wickets. he did so in 64 matches and surpassed legendary Lasith Malinga who reached this milestone in 70 matches. He dismissed Wriddhiman Saha to achieve this massive record.

Kagiso Rabada made his return to the Punjab side after missing out on the first few games. He replaced Aussie pacer Nathan Ellis in the playing 11 and helped his side by providing them with the first breakthrough. Punjab batting first could only score 153 runs, so it was crucial for PBKS to find early breakthroughs.

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha provided GT with a good start as they joined a 48 runs-opening partnership before Rabada sent Saha back to the pavilion on the score of 30 off 19 balls.

PBKS vs GT 1st Inning Pacer Mohit Sharma made a stellar comeback to IPL with 2-18 and led a clinical bowling performance from Gujarat Titans in restricting Punjab Kings to 153/8 in IPL 2023 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Thursday.

After having made only one appearance each in the 2019 and 2020 editions of the IPL, Mohit used his slower balls and tight lines to good effect to finish with 2-18 in four overs, while dismissing Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran.

At the end of the Power-play, Punjab were cruising at 52/2. But Gujarat's bowlers brought them back by conceding only 42 runs in the middle overs and picking four wickets in the last five overs to keep Punjab to a below-par total on a pitch that looked good for batting.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 153/8 in 20 overs (Matthew Short 36, Jitesh Sharma 25; Mohit Sharma 2-18, Rashid Khan 1-26) against Gujarat Titans