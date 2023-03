PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 2: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Indian Premier League, At Punjab Cricket Association Stadium 3:30 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 3:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 1, Saturday, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium

Livestream: Disney + Hotstar, Jio Cinema (Free)

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

PBKS vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Captain Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-captain Andre Russell

Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma

Batters Rana, Mandeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers Nathan Ellis, Umesh Yadav, Rahul Chahar

PBKS vs KKR Probable XI

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar

Impact Player (Rishi Dhawan)

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, N Jadgadeesan, Nitish Rana, Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Player (David Wiese)