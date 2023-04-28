PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 38: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Injury Report And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, 07:30 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 07:00 PM IST
Start Time: April 28, Friday, 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
Injury Report
No Major Updates as of now.
Live Streaming
Jio Cinema (Free), Disney + Hotstar app and Star Sports Network.
PBKS vs LSG My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh
Batters: Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh, KL Rahul (c)
All-rounders: Sam Curran(vc), Liam Livingstone, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Amit Mishra
PBKS vs LSG Probable XI
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan
