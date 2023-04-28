PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 38: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Injury Report And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, 07:30 PM IST

Best players list of PBKS vs LSG, Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Best players list of PBKS vs LSG, Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 28, Friday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

Injury Report No Major Updates as of now.

Live Streaming Jio Cinema (Free), Disney + Hotstar app and Star Sports Network.

PBKS vs LSG My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh, KL Rahul (c)

All-rounders: Sam Curran(vc), Liam Livingstone, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Amit Mishra

PBKS vs LSG Probable XI Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan