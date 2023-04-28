Advertisement

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 38: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Injury Report And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, 07:30 PM IST

Best players list of PBKS vs LSG, Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 28, 2023 3:32 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

TOSS: The match toss between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 28, Friday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

 

Injury Report

No Major Updates as of now.

Live Streaming

Jio Cinema (Free), Disney + Hotstar app and Star Sports Network.

PBKS vs LSG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh, KL Rahul (c)

All-rounders: Sam Curran(vc), Liam Livingstone, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Amit Mishra

PBKS vs LSG Probable XI

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

