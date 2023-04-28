Mohali: Punjab Kings lost their skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the first over itself during a 257-run chase. LSG batting first scored 257 runs at the loss of 5 wickets at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. PBKS didn't get the perfect start as Dhawan returned back to the pavilion after scoring just one run.

LSG Storm At Mohali

Attacking fifties from Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers powered Lucknow Super Giants to a historic 257/5 against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2023 match at IS Bindra Stadium, here on Friday. Lucknow got off to a flying start thanks to Kyle Mayers' 54 off 24. Then Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni stitched 89 run partnership and LSG stood strong in the middle overs.

Nicholas Pooran's 19-ball 45 quickfire did the rest as LSG posted a massive total of 257/5 on the board, the second-highest total in IPL history. RCB have the highest IPL total to their name when they scored 263/5 in 20 overs against Pune Warriors India in 2013.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 257/5 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 54 off 24, Marcus Stoinis 72 off 40; Kagiso Rabada 2/52) against Punjab Kings.

(with IANS inputs)